Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi starrer Dhurandhar 2 continues to surpass expectations even in its fifth weekend. The pace had slowed down after four weeks. There’s also competition from Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla. But despite all odds, the spy action thriller has showcased a good jump on day 31. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 31

The screen count has reduced to 3.9K, but that clearly did not stop Aditya Dhar’s directorial from driving footfalls on the fifth Saturday. As per estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge added 4.65 crore to its kitty on day 31. It enjoyed a 72% improvement over the 2.7 crore garnered the previous day. To bring in figures of this kind amid the dominance of Bhooth Bangla is indeed commendable.

The total earnings in India have now reached 1145.65 crore net. Dhurandhar 2 is made on a budget of 225 crore. The makers have registered profits of 409% in 31 days. It is a super-duper hit!

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crobre (8-day)

crobre (8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 57.3 crore*

Day 30: 2.7 crore*

Day 31: 4.65 crore*

Total: 1145.65 crore*

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

In 2025, Dhurandhar set new milestones for Bollywood. Now, the sequel has taken a step forward by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the 1100 crore club.

Akshaye Khanna’s OG film had concluded its domestic lifetime at 894.49 crore net. In comparison, The Revenge stands 28% higher. It may not beat Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore) in its lifetime. But the massive success of the sequel deserves to be celebrated without any ifs and buts.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 31 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1145.65 crore*

ROI: 920.65 crore

ROI%: 409%

India gross: 1351.86 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

*estimates, official figures awaited.

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