Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s duo has made their much-awaited comeback at the big screens. The fantasy horror-comedy has jumped over the 20 crore mark on Saturday. With that, it has also emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 2 box office report!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2

The biggest advantage Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav co-starrer is enjoying is the absence of releases. There’s only competition from Dhurandhar 2, which is now in its final leg of its theatrical run. According to the official update, Bhooth Bangla collected 21.75 crore net on day 2. It registered a 56% jump compared to 13.9 crore garnered on the opening day.

The cumulative total in India reaches 39.65 crore net. This includes paid previews, which brought in 4 crore. Within 48 hours, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Selfiee (16.50 crore), Sarfira (24.30 crore), Mission Raniganj (31 crore), and Bell Bottom (26.50 crore). Today, the fantasy horror comedy will enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 post-COVID grossers at the domestic box office.

Take a look at the revised detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Paid Previews: 4 crore

Day 1: 13.9 crore

Day 2: 21.75 crore

Total: 39.65 crore

Now the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

The streak of success continues! Bhooth Bangla has crossed the lifetime earnings of Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s Ikkis (36.25 crore) to become the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Today, it will beat The Kerala Story 2 and Mardaani 3 and take over the 4th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1141 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Bhooth Bangla: 39.65 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Assi: 11.42 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein: 7.98 crore Tu Yaa Main: 7.2 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 39.65 crore

India gross: 46.78 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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