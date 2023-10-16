Akshay Kumar fans are currently enjoying his presence in the theatres via his latest film, Mission Raniganj. The film, which is based on the life of Jaswant Singh, who saved miners’ lives, is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Akshay, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, recently found a fan in his co-star Gaurav Prateek, who had asked him for an autograph, which he had kindly refused for all the appreciating reasons.

The superstar, who is often being subjected to criticism and trolls by fans for his earlier Canadian citizenship, revealed getting Indian citizenship on the occasion of Independence Day, this year. Time and again, we have seen the actor hyping India and the Indian government.

In a recent interview, Gaurav Prateek revealed an interesting and sweet anecdote from the sets of Mission Raniganj where Akshay Kumar refused to give him an autograph. Well, it all happened when he asked the superstar to give an autograph on a currency note, who kindly refused it and made him understand the importance of the currency, not only India’s but also of other countries.

Gaurav Prateek told Times Now News, “I went up to him and asked for his autograph on a currency note, saying that I would always keep it as a memory. He kindly refused and said that children do not take autographs on currency notes. He explained that he valued not only his country’s currency but also the currency of other countries. This increased my respect for him even more because he believed in showing respect to other countries and their currencies, whether as a person or as a nation.”

Speaking about working with him, Prateek added, “I remember that Akshay sir was full of energy. He was very energetic and flexible. Many times, during free time, Akshay sir used to play catch and throw with all the actors. His timing for catching and throwing the ball was excellent. We would form a circle, and we all used to throw and catch with each other.”

