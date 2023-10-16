Hema Malini and Dharmendra were among the most popular couples in the 80s. The two were madly in love with each other and would often escape the eyes of everyone and spend time together during the shoot of their films. Soon, her mother got wind of her affair. They were against their union.

Malini’s mother, Jaya, made the decision to arrange her daughter’s marriage elsewhere. In 1974, she persuaded the actress to meet Jeetendra’s parents. Impressively, Jeetendra won their approval, and preparations for Hema Malini and Jeetendra Kapoor’s wedding in Madras were set in motion. Despite efforts to maintain secrecy around the wedding arrangements, a news magazine managed to uncover the impending nuptials.

The unintended consequences of the magazine’s revelation were felt by Dharmendra and Jeetendra’s then-girlfriend, Shobha Sippy. Upon learning the news, the two promptly boarded a flight to Madras, setting the stage for a dramatic clash between the hero and the father of the bride-to-be, much like a fitting climax to a romantic drama.

A passage from “Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl” discloses that upon encountering Dharmendra at his doorstep, Hema Malini’s father, V.S. Ramanujam Chakravarthy, vehemently admonished the actor, “Why don’t you get out of my daughter’s life? You are a married man, you can’t marry my daughter.” However, it proved impossible to dissuade a deeply infatuated Dharmendra. He ultimately found his way into Hema Malini’s room, fervently pleading with her not to make the “mistake” of marrying Jeetendra Kapoor, as reported by Indian Express.

After a few hours, Hema Malini emerged from her room and requested some time from both her and Jeetendra’s families. However, Jeetendra’s family presented her with an ultimatum and ultimately left the wedding venue in frustration. It’s worth noting that Dharmendra did not marry Hema Malini on the same day. Instead, he began to experience insecurities within the relationship and started imposing constraints on her. According to Malini’s biography, Dharmendra even turned to alcohol as a means to combat his paranoia. His increasing possessiveness began to suffocate the Dream Girl of Bollywood. Consequently, she resumed working in films with Jeetendra against Dharmendra’s wishes.

This cycle of insecurity persisted, but Dharmendra eventually promised Malini that he would change his ways. Finally, they tied the knot on May 2, 1980. Hema Malini said she decided to be with Dharmendra over everyone else who loved her and was in awe of her because he made her “happy.” For her, it was an “ordinary” relationship, and all she wanted was “happiness.” She was wooed by his “simplicity” and “sincerity” and didn’t mind him never complimenting her or saying anything that lovers say.

