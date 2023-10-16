Sidharth Shukla was one of the most loved stars and his untimely demise left fans heartbroken. The young actor passed away in 2021 leaving a huge void in the entertainment industry. The Bigg Boss 13 winner had not only won fans’ hearts with his work in TV shows, but the actor forayed into cinema as well. The actor was a part of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and fans loved his small yet important role. But DYK, once Sidharth had revealed that Alia had cut off his scene from the film? Here is what actually happened!

Sidharth played Alia Bhatt’s fiancé in the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Once, the BB 13 winner spoke about his working experience with the two stars – Alia and Varun. The actor said, “I felt very good working with Varun and Alia. Varun is a very regular guy; you can go and talk to him anytime. He has got no airs about himself, but I wish I could say the same thing about Alia. Alia had a problem if I addressed her as ‘Alia.’ She wants people to call her ‘Alia ji’ on sets. And if Alia reached the sets first and if me and Varun came later, then there would be bawaal.”

Varun also teased Alia and said that Karan considers the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress as his daughter. Soon, Sidharth joked and added while speaking on Comedy Nights With Kapil, “There was a scene between me and Varun, in which Alia was not there. Alia liked the scene but her problem was with her not being in the scene. So she removed the scene from the film.”

Of course, this was just a joke, Alia clarified and said, “I did not do anything like this.” Kapil then said, “It’s ok, you should respect her, she is your senior.”

Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack on September 2, 2021. His last show was Broken But Beautiful Season 3, which got a massive response from the audience.

