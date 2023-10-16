Shah Rukh Khan fans are in for a treat as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai returns to the theatres. Even after 24 years, the craze for the Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji-starrer is magnanimous. While fans flock to theatres to experience the Karan Johar directorial on the big screens, Shah Rukh Khan was seen with Y+ security for the first time after getting death threats. Fans soon reacted to King Khan’s video that has gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan and the KKHH team surprised fans at a theatre in Mumbai where Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was being screened. This was the first time fans saw SRK with his Y+ security. In a video that is going viral, Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving Mannat with heavy security.

Watch the video shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club. It has gone viral all over the Internet now and fans are busy discussing the same. Catch it below.

Fans soon commented on the video. One fan wrote, “King has King-level security,” while some other fans questioned who is paying for so much security, “Who pays for the security? He should pay for it and not bleed the exchequer.”

Earlier this year, SRK was subjected to death threats after the success of Pathaan and Jawan. Intelligence reports revealed that threats to the Zero actor have increased.

The notification issued by Dilip Sawant, special IGP, VIP security, states: “In view of the recent imminent and probable threats to Shah Rukh Khan, cine actor, all unit commanders are requested to provide him Y+ with escort scale of security on payment basis, with immediate effect till the next high-level committee recommendation and review committee decision, during his visit/engagements and stay in your jurisdiction to avoid any untoward incident.”

Wondering what is included in SRK’s security? As per reports, the security arrangement includes six police commandos as his bodyguards at all times. The security team was armed with MP-5 machine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, and Glock pistols. His residence will be guarded by four armed policemen and everything is paid by Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Meanwhile, fans are still flocking to the theatres to watch Jawan. The film has been making and breaking all records. The Happy New Year actor has made the biggest comeback in the history of Indian cinema and now fans are waiting for the release of his next film Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will be released this December.

