Shah Rukh Khan has made the biggest comeback in the history of Indian cinema. The actor went on a break for four years and returned like a true King, proving he’s still the Badshah of Bollywood. His recent release, Jawan, has shattered almost all pre-existing box office records for a Hindi film, and there’s even a chance that it might surpass KGF Chapter 2’s worldwide lifetime. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Atlee, the action thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and others in key roles. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo appearances. Upon its release, the film opened to positive feedback from the audience, and as a result, the biggie showed long legs in its theatrical run.

As per the last official update, Jawan has amassed 1132.13 crores gross at the worldwide box office and currently holds the 5th spot on the list of highest-grossing Indian films. While the global run is expected to wrap up below the 1150 crore mark, there’s a chance of surpassing the collection of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

For those who don’t know, KGF Chapter 2 ended its run at 1230 crores gross at the worldwide box office. So if we see the difference between it and Jawan, there’s a gap of 97.87 crores gross. In the phase 1 release, KGF 2 will remain unbeaten, but the Shah Rukh Khan starrer can surpass the number if it releases in a market like Japan or China. And if this happens, it will become the 4th highest-grossing Indian film ever.

What are your thoughts? Will Jawan be able to surpass KGF Chapter 2 with its phase 2 release? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

