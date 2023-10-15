In a surprising turn of events, this lazy Sunday was made into an exciting one, all thanks to Deepika Padukone dropping her look from Singham Again unannounced. The actress plays a female cop in the film, and introduced ‘Shakti Shetty’ with the most iconic posters from the film.

Rohit Shetty’s cop Universe is definitely adding the best of the stars, and DP’s savage look is a testimony that Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, and Akshay Kumar as Veer Pratap Sooryavanshi along with Shakti Shetty are ready to take the audience on a riot they’ll enjoy as hell.

Deepika Padukone, in the poster, is nailing the Khaki as if this role has been waiting for her for a long time. While her smile adds a layer of intrigue, she makes sure to look as bada*s as ever. The actress is a fire bomb ready to explode, and this glimpse from Rohit Shetty’s cop Universe is definitely vouching for Singham Again’s huge success.

Netizens dropped 10/10 comments on the poster and hailed the Piku actress for nailing this look. Redditors even dropped crazy ideas to get her married in the film. A comment read, “I wish in This Cop Universe somehow she ends up marrying Simba. They will make a crazy Jodi.” Another comment said, “Maybe she is playing villain police.” A third user wrote, “She looks absolutely manic, and I am here for it. Looks so bloody good.”

A user could not get over Deepika Padukone’s fiery look and wrote, “Hawwwtttyyy.” Another comment read, “She looks notoriously bada*s. I’m intrigued!” However, Deepika’s character reveal left some confused. A fan asked, “Isn’t she playing Ajay’s sister, so how is her name, Shetty? Also, this pics looks AI-generated.” People were ready with answers as well. Another fan replied, “Cousin sister. It’s a Rohit Shetty film, no need to think so much.”

A comment read, “Mother is mothering.” Another user wrote, “I honestly prefer the actors from the cop universe, just talent after talent. This looks badass! Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer, Deepika, and Kareena are just incredible. Can you believe this is the first time that Deepika and Ajay working together?”

And, of course, fans are manifesting for Simmba and Shakti Shetty as the new on-screen couple, as one wrote, “After all Bajirao Singham ki behen Sangram Bhalerao ki biwi hai.”

Reacting to the Padmaavat actress’ look, another intrigued comment read, “She looks creepy as hell. Like a slasher movie villain where she is a “bloodthirsty murderer by night wearing a cop uniform” kind of thing.”

Check out Deepika Padukone’s look from Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

What do you think about her character? A serious one like Singham Ajay Devgn or a goofy one like Simmba Ranveer Singh? Or a shocking manic villain disguised as a cop? Well, we guess it’s a long wait! Singham Again has booked Independence Day 2024 as its release date. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff as a new cop, and Arjun Kapoor as the villain.

