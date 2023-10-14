Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi-Aishwarya Rai controversy is known to all. While everyone knows about Dabangg Khan’s infamous relationship with the actress, Oberoi’s press conference against the superstar made headlines, grabbing everyone’s eyeballs like never before. Today’s throwback story will tell you about the time when filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacted to the controversial conference he had held against Salman.

For the unversed, after her fallout with Salman Khan, she allegedly started dating Vivek and had even told him about the Radhey actor’s abusive behavior. Following this, he held a press conference, making all the information public while revealing that he even received threatening phone calls from him.

Soon after his conference went viral, who’s who of the industry came out in support of Salman Khan and called him the best human being they’ve ever met. One from the list was Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had directed with Salman and Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In his reaction interview, the filmmaker mocked Vivek Oberoi and said that he would call a press conference against him if SLB shouted at him.

In his interview with Rediff, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had stated that Vivek Oberoi had committed the biggest blunder ever by any actor in Mumbai. “He is so powerful. He knows kick-boxing and karate. [US President George W] Bush should call back his army from Iraq and send Vivek instead. I am very scared of Vivek. I will never be able to work with him now. I may shout at him on the sets and he may call a press conference against me. All the heroines should touch his feet for protecting their dignity,” said the filmmaker.

SLB had further said that Vivek Oberoi must learn discretion from stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgan, because there is dignity in being a celebrity which one shouldn’t lose.

“The media should be ready to cover every event at the Oberois’ residence. If Vivek’s dog has dysentery tomorrow, we should be prepared to hear Vivek talk about it on camera for three hours. The film industry functions on fraternal feelings. If there is a problem, we solve it in-house. Vivek has no business talking about Salman’s mental state. He should not have talked about his Coca-Cola campaign or Rani Mukherji, Diya Mirza and Aishwarya Rai at a time when he was supposed to be so distraught,” he added at the time.

SLB had further stated that if Vivek was threatened by Salman Khan, why was he giving unsolicited advice to him and his family? “I don’t think Salman needs counseling from any self-motivated colleague. How much time has Vivek spent with Salman to know how he handles his women? Why should there be a press conference to hear Oberoi put forward his views based on hearsay? Did we ask him what happened between him and his fiancée whom he broke up with after an elaborate engagement?”

