Bollywood has many controversies, and one of the biggest, undoubtedly, is the fight between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi. The enmity between the two actors began when the latter allegedly began dating Khan’s ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan). He later held a press conference in 2003 and slammed Khan for mistreating her and threatening to kill him.

We recently found a video of Vivek discussing the incident and how Sohail Khan promised to sort it all out. As per his confession, Sohail had stood by Vivek and even fought Salman for him; however, their friendship broke soon after. Read on to know what he said.

While interacting with Farah Khan on her chat show, Tere Mere Beach Mein, Vivek Oberoi admitted that he messed up when he held that press conference and hadn’t sorted the issue with Salman privately. In this throwback video, shared to Reddit with the text, ‘How many people have to suffer because of Salman’s childish attitude🤔,’ Vivek says, “Mujhe Salman se jyada dukh hua Sohail ka aur Arbaaz ka – woh mere bahut karibi dost the. Aur Sohail ne Salman se jhagda kiya tha mere liye ki bhai aap yeh sab mat karo and I’ll sort it out. Aur mujhe promise bhi kiya tha ki main sort out karunga. (More than losing a relationship with Salman Khan, I feel bad for losing Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan – they used to be my best friends. In fact, Sohail even fought with Salman for me, saying he would sort everything. He even promised me that all would be okay.)”

Vivek Oberoi continued, “That’s where I felt very bad. Mujhe bahut bura laga ki maine ek dost ko let down kiya. Usne mujhe kaha bhi tha… Aaj tak Sohail mujhse, usne mujhe maaf nahi kiya. Arbaaz aur meri phir bhi thik ho gayi hai, baatein hoti hai, but Sohail mujhe maaf nahi kar pata… I understand. Kyuki sabse jyada maine usko let down kiya. (I feel bad that I let my friend down. Till date Sohail Khan hasn’t forgiven me. Arbaaz and me may have started talking now, but Sohail hasn’t been able to forgive me. And I understand cause I let him down the most.)”

“On being told that this may be owing to the fact that he had to hear some words from Salman, Vivek replied, “Usko toh kaafi kuch padhi (He has to hear more than just words.)” Watch Vivek Oberoi talking about letting Sohail Khan down here:

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “I think the issue here is Vivek clearly states Sohail was going to sort it all out, but he still went ahead with the press conference. Like in Koffee with Karan, Vivek made out there were no options, so he has no choice but to take a stand for his girlfriend. He was very immature and could have easily resolved this issue, but instead, he also dragged other heroines’ names in the press conference as well.”

Another commenting on this Vivek Oberoi confession wrote, “He is not the saviour everyone thinks,” before adding, “This clown did the conference, and it backfired on him, no one would like to work with a guy who airs dirty laundry in public, and that was the stand that most of the actors and directors took back then when asked about the press conference.”

A third added, “Real child in this story was Vivek, let’s not blame Salman here. 🤦‍♂️”

What are your thoughts about this Vivek Oberoi statement? Let us know in the comments.

