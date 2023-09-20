Emraan Hashmi is one of the few actors who has had rare media interactions when he is not promoting a film. In fact, the actor, who is gearing up for his next Tiger 3, makes rare public appearances. However, he once was miffed with the social parameters of a society so much that he decided to go public after feeling discriminated.

It was in 2009 when the murder actor was trying to buy a house in a society in Pali Hill. However, he was denied NOC and had to wait without any reason. Later, the actor decided to talk to the press about the same after filing a complaint with the Maharashtra Minorities Commission.

In his complaint, Emraan Hashmi claimed that he was subjected to discrimination on the basis of his religious identity. He later talked to the reporters and was quoted by Masala, “I asked them why aren’t you giving me the (no objection) certificate — am I a criminal, or a terrorist or have I done anything illegal? It is strange that they don’t tell you on your face that you can’t get a house because you are a Muslim. It would have been easier if they would have told me openly.”

The actor later revealed that he was given an unsatisfactory response to his queries. He said, “What they told me is that they can’t allow me to live there because I am a serial kisser and my presence will have a bad influence on the children staying there.” He even questioned the secularism claims in the country and asked, “Being a celebrity if I’m facing problems in buying a house here, I wonder what kind of problems others would have been facing. All the time we are talking about secularism but with such incidents what secularism are people talking about?”

However, Emraan Hashmi’s claims were later brushed off by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The Pathaan actor was asked about the same in an interview in 2009, and Indian Express quoted the actor saying, “We are a fast-growing nation, and the reason for our development is the fact that we have overcome the barriers of religion, castes, class in our hearts and minds. We should not let these small incidents affect us.”

Even Hashmi’s Tiger 3 co-star, Salman Khan, brushed off the incident and his reaction to the controversy was quoted by NDTV saying, “If religious profiling indeed happened, Emraan Hashmi would not have been what he is today. Similarly, Salman, Aamir, and Shah Rukh Khan would not be what they are today.”

However, Emraan Hashmi raised his voice against the discrimination, the actor even revealed that to deal with the issue, people are suggesting him to buy the house in the name of his wife, who belongs to the Hindu religion.

