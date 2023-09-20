Time and again, we have seen Bollywood actors and actresses sharing their experiences on the casting couch they’ve faced in the industry. While some could evade it successfully, others shared their ordeal. To shed light on the same, Tanushree Dutta even started the #MeToo wave that saw many coming to the forefront to call out the predators of the Industry. The latest actress to open up about the same is Aditi Govitrikar, who now reveals regretting not meeting Yash Chopra.

Aditi is a model and an actress who has worked in films like De Dana Dan, Bheja Fry 2, Baaz, Smile Please, Paheli and Koi Jaane Na, among others. Scroll down for details.

In the latest interview with Bollywood Thikana, Aditi Govitrikar opened up about the same when she was offered a meeting with Yash Chopra and she couldn’t gather the courage to go and meet him. She revealed that after facing casting couch experiences, she was frightened to go and meet the filmmaker.

Aditi Govitrikar revealed, “When I participated in Gladrags, Yash Chopra ji was among the judges. He had called me for a meeting. But I got scared that I don’t know anything about movies since my background is like that, I come from a middle-class family. So, I couldn’t muster the courage to go meet him.”

She further added, “A few experiences happened that made me think this is not for me. There were some casting couch experiences and I didn’t know how to handle them. It was not like my mother could come with me every time because she lived in Panvel. So, there was nobody who could come with me and protect me from all this. Vo jo darr baith gaya, after that I didn’t bother.”

In 1999, Aditi Govitrikar made her acting debut with Pawan Kalyan in Thammudu.

