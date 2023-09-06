Karan Johar is one of the most established directors in Bollywood and comes from a legendary family where his father, Yash Johar, was a renowned director and producer and made some of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema. Today, we bring you a throwback to when KJo told his father Yash that he wanted to assist Aditya Chopra with his first film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and his father’s reaction to it. Scroll below to read the scoop!

This is from when Aditya was about to direct his first-ever film ‘DDLJ’ which, little did everyone know, turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. It is one of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema, and Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir has been successfully running it for over 27 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Karan Thapar once, Karan Johar recalled an anecdote about the time when he told his father he wanted to assist Aditya Chopra with ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. He revealed how Aditya approached him for the same and said, “One fine day, he said now that you have been so closely associated with the screenplay, why don’t you assist me? I told him I can’t make a Hindi film. It’s not in me. I can’t direct a film. He said, ‘think about it; you have it in you.’”

Since Karan Johar was unsure about the entire idea, he spoke to his mother Hiroo Johar who asked him to take an opinion from his father Yash Johar. His father asked, “Why are you assisting Aditya? Assist Yash Chopra; he is a big man.” The director then told his father, “Something makes me feel I should assist him. Just give me this one year and let me see what happens. And this is how it happened.”

And the rest is history. What are your thoughts on Yash Johar asking his son Karan Johar to assist Yash Chopra and not Aditya Chopra for DDLJ? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Band Baaja Baaraat’s Director Rejected Ainvayi Ainvayi & Salim-Sulaiman Pleaded Aditya Chopra Who Said: “I Don’t Know What Is Going To Happen To Ranveer Singh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News