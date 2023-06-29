When Band Baaja Baaraat's Director Rejected Ainvayi Ainvayi & Salim-Sulaiman Pleaded Aditya Chopra Who Said: "I Don't Know What Is Going To Happen To Ranveer Singh..."

Every Bollywood music buff is reminded of the extraordinary energy of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma from Band Baaja Baaraat when they listen to the upbeat track Ainvayi Ainvayi. However, the track of the music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman did not please the movie’s director. Scroll down to learn how they got the song in the film.

Band Baaja Baaraat marked the debut film of Ranveer and was the second outing of Anushka. The movie made its way through fans’ hearts soon after its release due to its romantic theme with some masala and drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During their recent interview with HT City, Salim and Sulaiman opened up about their struggle to add the track to the movie. Sulaiman said, “In Ainvayi Ainvayi, if you hear the whole music production, the whole beat, with the words so creative…” to which Salim chimed in, saying, “That song was a reject. The director rejected it. He said, ‘Ye gaana merko nahi samjhta (I don’t get this song).” For the unversed, the movie was helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Salim further mentioned how he had to plead with producer Aditya Chopra and said, “It was the director’s first film, actor’s first film. I had to really request the producer because sometimes you just happen to make such songs.” Talking about how he was inspired to make such a dancing number, the composer added, “A week before, I had gone to a wedding in Delhi, and the afterparty of that wedding had really cool music. So, I thought Band Baaja Baraat should have this kind of music.”

Finally, it was Aditya Chopra who decided to take the risk and add the song to the movie. Salim recalled the incident and said, “Fortunately, the producer told the director, ‘I don’t know what is going to happen to your film and your actor, but this song is a hit, let’s go with this song.” The composer duo further praised the producer for taking the risk and mentioned how filmmakers do not take such a leap of faith and believe in staying safe when it comes to making movies.

Band Baaja Baaraat’s album was indeed a hit, and Ainvayi Ainvayi made it to every wedding in the 2010s. The movie also came out to be a breakthrough for Ranveer Singh, who is now one of the leading actors in Bollywood.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Didn’t Wear The National Flag & Started Screaming At Dia Mirza At The Top Of Her Voice, She Said: “Who The Hell Are You?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News