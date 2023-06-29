Bollywood is not just about films – it is also about celebrity drama, friendships, enemies, fights, relationships and lots more. Today we bring you one such spicy incident that took place years ago and resulted in a verbal showdown between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dia Mirza during an event in Lucknow.

A while ago, an old interview of Dia surfaced on Reddit, and it sees the former beauty queen recalling a traumatising interaction with Kareena that left her ‘flabbergasted and very upset.’

The post – shared to Reddit on the Bolly Blinds N Gossip subreddit, features a video of an interview with Dia Mirza. The video quotes Mirza saying, “It happened at an event organised by the Sahara group in Lucknow. Kareena Kapoor (Khan), Urmila Matondkar, Namrata Shirodkar and I were there. We were supposed to wear cotton salwaar-kameezes with the national flag, (but) Kareena wanted to wear a ghagra choli with heavy jewellery that she had got specially made for herself.”

Continuing talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s tantrum, Dia Mirza added, “Above all, she was not wearing the national flag. Namrata was quite upset seeing Kareena was not abiding with the required uniformity. I told Namrata to pick up her outfit and walk out, so that we could sort it out privately” Narrating what followed, the RHTDM actress said, “Suddenly, something struck Kareena. She started screaming at me at the top of her voice.”

She continued, “(She said) ‘Who the hell are you? Who are you to advise Namrate?’ I have come to the conclusion that Kareena is a girl who does not realise when she is irrational, unfair and loud. I was flabbergasted and very upset. I left the room without retorting.” Check out the Reddit post here:

What do you think after reading about this interaction between Dia Mirza and Kareena Kapoor Khan? Let us know in the comments.

