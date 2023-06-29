Amitabh Bachchan is called as the Shehanshah of Bollywood for a reason. The megastar has been a part of some big and small-budget films that have made it into the history of cinema. Amongst many filmmakers, Big B has collaborated with ace director R Balki for different films including Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh. In a recent interview, the filmmaker shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of their film that had stunned everyone. Scroll down for details.

The filmmaker recently opened up about the time Big B kept screaming on the sets of a film that left everyone in shock and worried. However, it was only later that he revealed why was he behaving that way.

Speaking to Film Companion, R Balki revealed, “Once, Amit ji was on set, and he was screaming… He never screams, he’s the calmest guy. Suddenly, he starts screaming. And everybody was stunned. We’d never seen him scream. I said, ‘One second, there’s something wrong out here’, so I went up to his van. I asked, ‘Everything okay? Food okay? Why are you screaming?’ He looked at me, didn’t reply, went back to his poker face.”

“Again he said, ‘Call that guy!’ I said, ‘Amit ji, what is the problem? What has happened today morning?’ He looks at me and says, ‘You dumb fool, I’m in character’,” stated R Balki.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is returning to Netflix with Lust Stories 2. The show comes with 4 different stories directed by 4 different directors Konkona Sensharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It stars Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol and Kumud Mishra in the key roles.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this interesting story? Do let us know.

