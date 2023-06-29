A few days before its release, SatyaPrem Ki Katha’s song ‘Pasoori Nu’ got mired in controversy for being a remake of Pakistan Coke Studio’s chartbuster song. After a long time, Indian and Pakistani fans have come together to give a big thumbs down to Arijit Singh’s song, which is originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Amid the backlash, an old video of Sethi crooning Singh’s ‘Aayat’ during an Instagram live has resurfaced on the web and its going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

After the release of Pasoori Nu, an alleged Arijit’s Twitter account had posted, he tweeted, “@Alisethi you are amazing Wish You could join us in this. or even better wish you could sing it for the film. one personal thing my kids are not gonna go for the new one they love the original like father.”

Now amid the ongoing ‘Pasoori Nu’ controversy, a short clip from Ali Sethi’s 2020 Insta live has resurfaced and web. The clip opens with him saying, “The sign of a great singer, gifted and a great singer is that they can make it feel effortlessly easy and this is what Arijit Singh does with the song ‘Aayat’ which i am obsessed with. I think it is one of the most beautiful songs to emerge from the Indian movie seen in years. With apologies to Arijit Singh, not that he cares.”

Now reacting to the video a user wrote, “Btw this video is from 2020 when he used to do these sessions on his insta, way before both pasoori came. He’s also a fan of Arijit. Both singers respect each other. Why r their fans fighting?”

While another said, “People, you’ve got to understand that this isn’t some competition between the singers. Ali, here, is trying to elucidate the prowess of Arijit in that particular song. You have to listen to #aayat to appreciate and understand how effortlessly Arijit has sung a rather difficult song without missing out on a single harmony or rhythmic tone.”

A third netizen commented, “And we ruined his masterpiece Pasoori.. I wish we had done a good job!”

A fourth one wrote, “He is just supporting Arijit…just appreciate and stop being a troll for once.” While another comment read, “So he sings ayaat and its all praises and arijit sings pasoori and is criticised. He sang it pretty well even… how hypocritical.” Watch the video below:

While Ali Sethi is yet to comment on the same, Shae Gill said, “If it’s something you don’t like at all then I would say don’t listen to it. Instead of sending hate, don’t listen to it because not liking something and talking about it in your home is still fine but if you are publicly humiliating and insulting someone then it’s not very nice, is it?”

