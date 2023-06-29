Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest names in Bollywood, with a massive fan following worldwide. His fans fondly call him ‘Khiladi Kumar’, and he’s known to follow an all-natural fitness regime that includes no drinking or smoking. And mind you, his vibrant energy and fit body can give competition to Gen Z actors in the industry. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Akshay appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and gave a savage reply that he’d hate to be stuck on a deserted island with the host and Ram Gopal Varma; scroll below to watch the video.

Akshay enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 65 million followers on Instagram. He’s 55 years old and never misses out on an opportunity to give fitness goals to his fans through his Instagram reels and pictures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the throwback video, Akshay Kumar once appeared on Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’, and during the very famous rapid-fire round, the host asked, ‘Two people from the film industry that you would not like to be stuck with on a deserted island?’

Replying to the host, Akki said, “Karan and Ram Gopal Varma. I hate confrontation and how much they’re gonna give each other.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay kumar (@akshay_kumar_fan_page_)

Reacting to Akshay Kumar’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Best answer Akki 👍👍👍👌👌👌”

Another user commented, “Bhai ne💪 aag lga di 🔥🔥”

A third commented, “Sher hai apna akki bhai 🙏”

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s throwback video with Karan Johar? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Adipurush: Siddhant Karnick aka Vibhishan Defends Om Raut’s Vision For Prabhas Starrer, “…Bring These Stories In A Language Of Superheroes That Today’s Children Are Used To”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News