Actor Kunal Kemmu is turning a director with Madgaon Express and his maiden venture is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. However, this did not tie up Kemmu’s opinions on his producers’ previous films Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Interestingly, while the former was Farhan Akhtar’s debut film, he acted in the latter which was directed by his sister Zoya Akhtar.

In a recent interview, Kemmu took brutal yet hilarious digs at ZNMD’s non-relatable nature. He justified why the film does not speak of Indian youth in general and belongs to only rich brats and not an average Indian, a debate which has been going about the film since its inception!

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking on a podcast shared by a Youtube channel Chalchitra Talks Kunal Kemmu talked about the relatability issue in a film like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The actor-director said, “Dil Chahta Hai aur ZNMD aspirational thi. Bahut achhi lagi thi, lekin relate hi nahi kar paye. Hum toh kabhi Barcelona gaye nahi. Ye toh bade ameer bachche hain. Inki toh coming-of-age Melbourne mein ho raha hai. Humey kya pata hum toh Mira Road wale hain.” (Dil Chahta Hai and ZNMD were aspirational. I loved them but could not relate to them. I never went to Barcelona, I thought these are very rich brats. Their coming-of-age is in Melbourne. How do we relate? We never stepped out of Mira Road!)

The actor further took intelligent digs saying, “Hamari coming-of-age kahan hogi? Inka agenda hi kuch aur chal raha hai yar. Scuba diving karke inko realisation ho rahi hai, hum toh gaye hi nahi kabhi. Tomatino Festival mein mummy ko tamatar dikhaunga toh pagal ho jayegi ki ye tamatar itne waste kyun kar diye. Lakhon bhench*d kilo ke tamatar aise hi waste ho gaye.” (Where will we have our coming-of-age moment? Their agenda in life is something else. They are realising about life while scuba diving. If my mother sees those tomatoes in the Tomatina festival, she will be furious, asking why these much tomatoes were wasted!)

However, Kunal Kemmu, tried to find reason with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and said, “Jokes apart, I understood the things, but most of the things you’ll say ki inke paas to sabkuch hai yaar. Inko kis cheez ki (kami hai). To matlab ghoom bhi rahe hain SLK mein, open air, usme dukhi hain. To samajh aaya end mein accha matlab paise se khushi nahi khareedi jaa sakti. Ye hai uska matlab.” (Jokes apart, I understood most of the things, but still, one would say that these men have everything. Why do they have a void? They are driving in SLKs, open air and still unhappy about life. But in the end, one can realise that money doesn’t buy happiness is what they were trying to portray. This is what they meant)

Even after a meaningful conversation, the Golmaal actor goes back to taking a final dig at the film and says, “Humko to scooba diving le jaayein to hum to ghar baithe chale jaayein. Usme Hrithik Roshan ko realise ho raha hai ki…achha…Humne Kaha yaar ye acchi baat hai lekin humko thoda apne wala bhi dekhna padega jisse thodi relatability ho. Ye zyada aspirational ho gaya.” (If someone takes us to scooba diving, I would be more than happy to comply. But Hrithik Roshan is realising life there! Oh like that. I thought this is good, but we need to find things for our relatability as well. This is way more aspirational, basically out of one’s reach!)

For the unversed, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a story of three friends who decide to go on a trip, where each one decides on a place and adventure sport of their choice. They have realisations about their lives during this trip as they find ways to resolve their internal issues. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar as the friends, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Coechlin as the supporting cast. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush: Siddhant Karnick aka Vibhishan Defends Om Raut’s Vision For Prabhas Starrer, “…Bring These Stories In A Language Of Superheroes That Today’s Children Are Used To”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News