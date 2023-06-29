Finally, the day has arrived as Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have returned to enthrall the audience once again. After the massive success of Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, the actor duo is back to the silver screen with SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, and more. Last night, the makers hosted the film screening and it saw who’s who of Bollywood arriving at the red carpet. However, the makers have faced a setback, as it got leaked online.

The film got mired in controversy when they released the remake of the Pakistani hit song ‘Pasoori’. The new track was not only bashed online but also actor received massive criticism. The film hit the screens on the occasion of Eid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to latest media reports, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has been leaked online and is available. The film has fallen prey to piracy on the day of its release. The pirated copy has already made it to some of the websites that netizens are finding it easy to download from and watch. The film has not even completed a day in the theatres but it is already available in Full HD on different websites whose names we at Koimoi refrain from mentioning.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Recently, ahead of the film’s release, the makers released a intriguing family poster that guarantees the arrival of a family entertainer on the big screen.

As the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani can be seen well decked up in beautiful groom and bride attire, the poster brings along the entire family of our beloved Sattu and Katha together in one frame. Having seen such a grand family wedding setup in this poster, the excitement to watch the film on the big screen has raised to the next level.

Coming back, when are you planning to watch SatyaPrem Ki Katha in theatres? Do let us know

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s Flops Costed Whopping 600 Crores Loss To Producers? KRK Makes Shocking Claim As He Slams, “He’s Still A Star, How I Can’t Understand!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News