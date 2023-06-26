After tasting a big box office hit with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to spell their magic, once again. The actor duo will soon rule the silver screen with their camaraderie in their upcoming film ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the lead actors have been promoting the film extensively. But ahead of its release, Kiara is making headlines for different reasons. Scroll down to know about it.

Kiara and Kartik were recently in Jaipur for the film’s promotion. However, a photo from their recent outing has been doing the rounds of the internet for shocking reasons as netizens think the actress is pregnant. Kiara married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in a big fat wedding on February 7, in Rajasthan.

Now months after netizens are convinced that Kiara Advani is expecting her first baby with husband Sidharth Malhotra. Well, the rumours sparked after her and Kartik Aaryan’s photo surfaced on the web and netizens noticed an alleged ‘baby bump’. In the viral photo, the actress is seen wearing beautiful three piece co-ord set consisting of bralette cop-top, palazzo pants and an embroidered jacket. Letting her hair down, the diva looked hot while looking into her co-star’s eyes.

Commenting on the photo a user wrote, “Kiara mujhe hi pregnant lg rhi h ya kisi aur ko bhi?” while another said, “We can all see the bump right?”

A third netizen commented, “Kiara pregnant hai kya? and a fourth one said, “Siddharth ko btana pdega.”

Another user supported the actress and bashed trolls as the comment read, “All those ppl commenting on the baby bump, do better! promoting unrealistic beauty standards omds.”

Meanwhile, SatyaPrem Ki Katha will hit the screens on June 29, on the occasion of Eid.

