Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Satyaprem ki Katha also starring Kiara Advani. While promoting the film, the actor was recently seen flying economy in a flight, and while it was supposed to be an impressive move, the actor has been constantly trolled instead. Recently, many actors have been seen flying economy and were appreciated for their grounded approach.

While Kartik’s video, flying economy, went viral, some called his co-passengers lucky others took brutal digs at the actor. Only some were quick enough to relate that since he was travelling with Indigo, he had to travel economy because that is the only class available on the flight.

Moreover, many tier-two cities have only Indigo flights operating at regular intervals. A video of Kartik Aaryan travelling in the economy was posted by a paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, and the video was captioned as “Is this for reall! Kartik Aaryan enjoys his travels today in the economy section of IndiGo flight. Must say the passengers are very lucky.”

The video went viral in no time, and users commented on the Instagram post. A user wrote, “Lol guyss Indigo only has economy class so please.” Another user wrote, “This is the new trend to promote films.” A third user wrote, “kuch nahi movie araha hay na common man dekha deta hu taki public ko lage ara mae to sedha sadha humble banda huu aur movie hit jayee”

Many users pointed out the publicity gimmick in his travels. A comment read, “yahi tareeka bacha hai ab movie promotion ka.” Another user wrote, “Koi batayega in sahabjade ki koi movie aa rhi hai kya.”

However, a user was very concerned about his upcoming film and a song related to the film. It was recently reported that T-series would remake the iconic Coke Studio song Pasoori for the film and a user took a brutal dig saying, “Pakdo usko aur poocho Pasoori ka remake kyun banane diya.”

However, a fan appreciated the Shehzada actor travelling economy and wrote, “He always travel in Economy Class….knows his Middle-Class Values.”

You can watch the video here.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a love story Satyaprem ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani. The two actors came together for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which had a brilliant success at the Box Office.

