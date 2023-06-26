Rajpal Yadav Recalls Tragic Death Of His First Wife, Who Died Just After Giving Birth To Their Daughter: "I Was Supposed To Meet Her... But Was Then Carrying Her Dead Body On My Shoulders"

Advertisement

Rajpal Yadav recently celebrated his 25 years in the film industry and he’s nothing less than a legend in the comedy genre. Over the years, the actor entertained us with his superb comic timing and quirky and memorable characters. But just like every other actor who does their best to put a smile on our face, Rajpal also has some heartbreaking personal tales that left him shattered. Keep reading to know more!

We have seen that most of the actors, who are popular for their comedies, often have tragic stories to share about their personal life. One such is about Rajpal’s first wife. The veteran actor recently made a shocking revelation and recalled losing his first wife just after giving birth to their daughter.

Sharing the tragic story to The Lallantop, Rajpal Yadav said, “Back in the day, if you were a 20-year-old man with a job, people would ask your family to get you married. So, my father got me married. My first wife, she just delivered a baby, a daughter, and died. I was supposed to meet her the next day but was then carrying her dead body on my shoulders. But thanks to my family, my mother, my sister-in-law, it never felt like my daughter didn’t have her mother, she grew up with a lot of love.”

Rajpal Yadav also spoke about his second wife, Radha, whom he credits for his success in life. He said, “After my guru, my parents, the one who supported me the most is my wife, 100 per cent. Radha also raised the daughter I had from my first wife as her own. She is in Lucknow today, happily married, but the credit goes to my family and wife. I did nothing; I was just a medium; everything came along and helped.”

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav would be next seen in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha and Ayushmann Khurrana-led Dream Girl 2.

