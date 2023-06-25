Project K, and Indian science fiction film, is set to bring the biggest superstars of the country together in the most magnificent way ever. It is written and directed by Nag Ashwin, who is known for his incredible work in Mahanati. The movie made a major buzz recently when it was announced that Kamal Haasan had joined the project and would be playing a significant role in the film.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the leading roles in the movie. Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan will be joining them as well. The film is produced by C. Aswani Dutt, under Vyjayanthi Movies and is said to be the most expensive movie in India.

With such big names associated with the banner, it is not hard to imagine that the movie will cost a bomb. Finally, reports of the cast’s salaries have been disclosed and well, it’s going to make everyone feel super poor! Film industry tracker and author Manobala Vijay has shared the remuneration the stars are getting from the movie, along with the total budget. As per his Twitter post, Prabhas has charged a whopping sum of Rs 150 crore, becoming the highest-earning actor in the film. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be getting Rs 10 crore for Project K.

Kamal Haasan is the second highest earner in Project K, with Rs 20 crore. Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and other supporting actors will be getting a total of Rs 20 crore. It probably means that Big B will not be having a lot of screen time in the movie but, at the same, will play a significant role, just like he did in Brahmastra.

The total remuneration of the movie has become Rs 200 crore, and the total production cost is Rs 400 crore. Now, hold your hearts because the total budget of the movie is about to be repealed, and it is – *drumrolls* – Rs 600 crore! It is Rs 100 crore more than that of Adiprurush, and we are stunned right now.

Take A Look:

For the unversed, Prabhas received Rs 100 crore for his character Raghav in Adipurush. Now, it seems that the actor has finally beaten himself.

Let us know if you are excited about the film as well, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

