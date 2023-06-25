The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fanbase, known as ARMY, across the globe. The band has broken the language barrier with their Korean songs and has been achieving new heights with every passing day. While their fanbase also has many followers from India, Jimin once left the Indian fan ARMY go gaga after he revealed which Bollywood movie he has watched. And, no, it did not star Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan.

Jimin began his musical career with the band’s debut in 2013. Apart from his work in the group, the singer has also ventured solo into the industry and released his solo album Face earlier this year. He has also become the global ambassador of various international brands owing to his massive brand value.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While BTS has so far performed in many countries, their fans in India are eagerly waiting to watch them perform live. Despite not being able to visit the country, the band’s members have often mentioned their fondness for India and Indian culture. Back in 2020, Jimin revealed that he is also aware of Bollywood and has watched Indian movies.

The K-Pop idol was holding a Weverse live session for his fans, during which he was asked which movie he had recently watched. In his reply, Jimin left his Indian fans to go into a frenzy as he said, “3 Idiots and Me Before You.” Many were delighted to learn that the BTS member had watched the Aamir Khan starrer which was a massive hit in the country in the late 2010s.

Not just the Indian fan ARMY but the makers of the movie were also delighted to learn about how it is still receiving a lot of love from viewers. The movie’s production house, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, also responded with a simple ‘Thank you’ to Jimin. For the unversed, 3 Idiots featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Badshah Finally Reacts To Backlash From BTS ARMY Over His Controversial ‘BTS Biba’ Lyrics In His New Song Issa Vibe, Clarifies Lyrics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News