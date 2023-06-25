Katy Perry’s fiance Orlando Bloom way back in 2016, made quite a lot of headlines when he was papped all n*ked while paddle boarding with the singer across a lake in Sardinia. What followed was an interview where he defended that his manhood was not that big, leaving the Internet stunned. In a later interview, Orlando claimed that he would have never stripped off if he knew he was being photographed.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met in 2016 at Golden Globes after-party. The couple split for a brief period in 2017. The actor then popped the big question to the singer in 2019. The two are engaged and are yet to tie the knot. Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the paddle boarding incident, as per The Daily Mail, Orlando Bloom in a later interview, claimed his p*nis was not that big after his n*ked pictures went quickly broke the Internet. “It is really not that big. Things are expanded on cameras with a big optical lens. It is an optical illusion”, said Orlando adding, “’The publicist called to say, “That is not the worst of it. First of all there were pictures with a block over it. And you make some jokes like, “Have you got a black box big enough to cover it.” The actor further shared, “And then you suddenly realise somebody is going to uncover the black box because they are going to be paid enough. It’s a triple whammy – photos, black box then no black box.’”

In a different interview, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said, “So I had a moment of feeling free… What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free. Ha!’” The actor added, “I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen. ‘I’ve been photographed a million times in a million different ways – I have a good radar.”

Orlando Bloom also shared, “We’d been completely alone for five days – nothing around us – there was no was anyone could get anything.”

Katy Perry, interestingly, once shared how Orlando wanted her to strip off as well but she was not in the mood. “He asked me if I wanted to be [n*ked] and I was just like, It’s one of those things where I was like, “Oh nah’,” said the Grammy-nominated crooner.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Badshah Finally Reacts To Backlash From BTS ARMY Over His Controversial ‘BTS Biba’ Lyrics In His New Song Issa Vibe, Clarifies Lyrics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News