BTS, the South Korean boy band, is one of the most popular musical groups and enjoys a massive fan base. Despite breaking several streaming records, the band never won a Grammy award among their five nominations. While their fan ARMY has always slammed the award show for the same, Suga seemingly took a dig at the awards as well.

Ever since their inception in 2013, BTS has scripted history with their chart-topping songs and quirky moves. The band consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V.

So far, the band has landed five Grammy nominations apart from performing at the event. However, when they did not win any award despite five nominations in Grammys 2023, ARMY was left upset. In 2022, Suga opened up about the band losing Grammy and took a dig at it, saying it was just a stop for them during their US tour.

For the unversed, the band was on their US tour at that time and opened up about the awards during their PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS. The K-Pop star said, “But weren’t we just stopping by at the GRAMMYs when we came here only to do a concert?”

Seemingly, Suga has done it again. The singer is currently basking in the success of his latest album D Day. He recently interacted with the LA Times about Grammys and joked, “Isn’t that a local thing?” Suga was quoting Korean director Bong Joon Ho, known for winning the Best Director award at the Oscars. Since Bong Joon Ho did not consider Oscars as an international award, he called it a “local thing.”

Do you think Suga was taking a sly jibe at Grammys during his latest interview?

