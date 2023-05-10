Are BTS Members Competitive With Each Other? Suga Smashes Claims, Calling His Bandmates His “Real Brothers”

The South Korean boy band BTS is among the most popular musical groups in the world. The band consists of seven members who not only focus on the group but also on their individual careers. As its members are currently releasing their own work, many feel they must have a competition among themselves. But, Suga does not feel so and recently smashed all these speculations.

BTS debuted in 2013 with seven members: RM, Jin, Jimin Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope. Currently, the band is on a hiatus as its members are enlisting themselves for mandatory military service. So far, Jin and J-Hope have begun their training.

BTS’ Suga is currently basking in the success of his latest album D Day. While he is not the only BTS member with his own album, many often wonder if the band’s members are competitive with each other about their individual success. Talking about the same with the LA Times, Suga dismissed such claims and mentioned how BTS is a happy family. He even called his bandmates his real brothers and did not seem to be willing to talk more about it.

Suga said, “Are you competitive with your family members? Do you get jealous if your brother or your sister does well?” He added, “We’re real brothers, period. If I do well, that’s good. If my family members do well, that’s even better.”

Suga added that if any one member in the band succeeds, it means they all are succeeding. He said, “If you live for 13 years in one house under the same roof 24/7, you become a family. A lot of people think that the relationships between K-pop band members are kind of fake, but that’s not true. For me, it’s more like, ‘Oh, Jimin, hi! You made it to the Hot 100, I’m so proud of you!’”

