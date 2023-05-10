Jennifer Garner has been in showbiz for nearly three decades now. Over the course of her career, the actress has taken up various roles in different genres. However, one of her most difficult roles was in the 2003 film Daredevil. Well, not the role but it was actually the costume that was difficult, as the actress had to stuff chicken cutlets as b**bs to enhance her look and almost had a wardrobe malfunction while slipping into the outfit.

Garner began her acting journey with the 1995 television film adaptation of Zoya. She soon established herself as a leading lady and starred in various blockbuster films.

In 2003, Jennifer Garner played the role of Elektra Natchios in Ben Affleck‘s Dare Devil. While she nailed the role and reprised it later in 2005, the actress almost had a wardrobe malfunction every time she slipped into the problematic costume. In a recent interview with Glamour, Jennifer Garner opened up about her struggles with that costume.

The 13 Going On 30 star said, “I was just this close to a wardrobe malfunction at all times,” and added, “There’s not enough tape in the world to make this stuff safe.” She further elaborated on her struggle and said, “I had to be cut out of and sewn into the pleather pants every time I had to pee, and that was like a 45-minute undertaking, so I definitely held it.”

While the costume was extremely fit, Jennifer Garner even enhanced it by stuffing chicken cutlets to make “fake b**bs” in her outfit. She said, “I had so many chicken cutlet fake boobs in to make Elektra’s boobs.” “I think there were like three on each side of different sizes, and everything was pushed up and out,” Garner added.

Garner also recalled the endless fittings for all her outfits and how she used to sit with the costume designer every Saturday. She said, “I also had endless fittings, endless fittings for the Elektra costume. The costume designer James Acheson would see me every Saturday. I would put the wig on, I would go to his studio… He would just build Elektra’s look on me bit by bit by bit.” The never-ending fittings eventually helped Garner make the needful changes as per her stunts.

