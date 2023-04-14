Until the mid-’00s, it appeared that Ben Affleck could do no wrong. After delivering a series of flops, the American actor began to court controversies one after the other. He got involved in a scandalous affair with his children’s nanny, which his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, also confirmed.

The Hollywood actress said she and Ben had been ‘separated for months’ before he was linked to Christine Ouzounian, who had been hired to care for the couple’s children Violet, 10, Seraphina, seven, and Sam, four. The nanny was allegedly fired after she had a fling with the Hollywood actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opening up about the painful episode, Jennifer Garner admitted that while the allegations against Ben Affleck were true, it did not contribute to the breakdown of their relationship. During a conversation with Vanity Fair, she said, “Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation.”

She added, “Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives. I have had to have conversations [with my children] about the meaning of scandal.” The Hollywood couple confirmed the end of their relationship in 2015, just days before they were due to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.

Jennifer Garner went on to admit that Ben Affleck was the “love of her life” and the attention surrounding their break-up and ‘Nannygate’ last Summer had been difficult to deal with. “I turned on CNN one day,” she said “and there we were. I just won’t do it anymore. I took a silent oath with myself last summer to really stay offline. I am totally clueless about all of it.”

“Ben says, ‘Oh, you just don’t care,’ and I say, ‘No, it’s the opposite.’ It hurts me so much, and I care so much. Choosing to not “give a s***” how the divorce looks to the outside world. “I cannot be driven by the optics of this. I cannot let anger or hurt be my engine. I need to move with the big picture always on my mind, and the kids first and foremost,” she said.

For more updates on Hollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jason Momoa Rejected Drax’s Role In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Saying “I’m Colored Up And I Have My Shirt Off Again…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News