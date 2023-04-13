Even without stepping into showbiz, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every time she drops breathtakingly stunning photos of herself, it takes the web by storm for every right reason. However, on the personal front, the star daughter has been making headlines for her rumoured love affair with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Time and again, we have brought you multiple photos and videos shared by Shubman and Sara that got fans thinking if they have been spending some quality time together.

Earlier, we saw a bunch of fans screaming ‘Sara, Sara’ in the auditorium while Gill was busy fielding during a match. While many think he and Ms Tendulkar are dating, rumours of him dating actress Sara Ali Khan have also made headlines in the past. The fire was started after Gill and Ms Khan were snapped during their outing at an eatery.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram and dropped breathtaking photos of herself while having a gala time in Goa. The star daughter looked pretty as a flower in a while dress while le left her perfectly style wavy tresses down. Soon after she shared the pics, netizens joked about Shubman Gill and posted comments.

Check out her photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Commenting on Sara Tendulkar’s series of photos, a user wrote, “Hamara jija kasa ho …Fill in the blanks_” while another said, “Jldi jldi shubham k id se uploaded pic dekh leta hu… kahi same to same location to nhi hai…”

A third user wrote, “Hamari Bhabi kaise hon sara bhabi jaise hoon”

While a fourth one wrote, “Hamara bhabi kaisi hoo… Shubham ki sara jaisi hoo” “2 rupay ki Pepsi Sara bhabhi sexy” said a fifth netizen.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sara’s photos? Do let us know!

