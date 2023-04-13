Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors we currently have in Bollywood. After delivering many power-packed performances over the years, he has created a niche for himself. Well, Ranbir has not just evolved as an actor and human being. However, the actor has his own fair share of controversies and has even faced failures. Recently, he opened up about dealing with failures and revealed how tries not to lose patience during tough times. Scroll below to read the details!

Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Shraddha Kapoor and earned appreciation for his performance. He is currently enjoying the phase of fatherhood and has often confessed that his life has changed after becoming a parent. Recently, the actor opened up dealing with ups and downs in his career and how he likes to keep things simple in his life.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Barfi actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about a lot of things, including facing ups and down in his career, parenthood, and staying relevant in the industry. Talking about ups and down in life. The actor said, “Such ups and downs come in every individual’s life. You turn around to your family mostly depending on your loved ones. Sometimes, you become people’s strength. There were times when I had to be the strength for my family. It’s not because I’m born in a film family.”

He further added, “I know in this industry what is success and failure for an actor. If my film is not releasing, I don’t lose patience. I love acting and the daily process of going to work. Simple life, simple relationship, and just love your work.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal that is slated to release later this year.

