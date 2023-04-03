Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and has established herself as a bankable actor since. She witnessed some hits and misses in career but that doesn’t stop her from enjoying the limelight. The actress has been in the news over her personal life as well, specially relationship rumours with Kartik Aaryan and Shubman Gill. Scroll below for details as she breaks silence on settling down in a conversation with Shehnaaz Gill.

As most know, Sara has been extensively promoting her upcoming film, Gaslight. It co-stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh and opened up to mixed reviews on Disney+ Hotstar. The diva graced Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show Desi Vibes where she spoke in depth about finding a partner and settling down.

Shehnaaz Gill asked about her thoughts on getting married like Bollywood colleagues Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani. To this, Sara Ali Khan mentioned that she’s still searching for the right man and added, “Not yet. I’ll have to find someone ‘andha (blind)’ and ‘pagal (crazy)’ who will marry me. I’m searching currently. Andha pagal mujhe lagta hai zaroori hoga, kyunke agar dimaag hoga aur jaan lega aur mujhe pehchaanga toh bhaag nahin jayega (Someone blind and crazy will be necessary, because if he is sane, then he will recognise me instantly and run away).”

Shehnaaz Gill also asked Sara Ali Khan if she’s interested in the concept of ‘marriage’ in the first place. To this, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress responded, “Of course, I’m interested in marriage but everything happens in the right time. Abhi woh samay nahi hai (Now is not the time).”

Meawhile, the mystery around which ‘Sara’ cricketer Shubman Gill is dating still continues. He’s been spotted with Sara Ali Khan multiple times but netizens wonder if he still has feelings for Sara Tendulkar.

