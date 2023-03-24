Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were rumoured to be in love while shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The couple shared a romantic relationship and were often spotted at dates. They even made headlines when Kartik surprised Sara on her birthday. However, things went downhill when they broke up soon after Imtiaz Ali’s directorial was released. Years after, the couple was seen indulging in a fun banter at an award function that got netizens asking them to team up for the 3rd Installment of Aashiqui.

Ever since rumours of Aashiqui 3 in the making began to make headlines, netizens have their eyes on the ex-couple asking makers to bring them back. While there was no confirmation on the same, the actress has recently reacted to the news reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan, who’s currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Gaslight, was recently asked about her reuniting with Kartik Aaryan for Aashiqui 3. She told Zoom TV, “Listen I would love to, but it hasn’t been offered to me.”

In the same interview, Sara Ali Khan was also asked about the debacle of her last films, including Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1. She told the portal, “I have decided to forgive myself. I think that’s very important because whether it’s in the media or social media, whether it’s people in the industry or my audiences, I think you all forgave me faster than I forgave myself.

Because after Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1, people did not stop being nice to me. I maybe stopped being nice to myself. After Atrangi Re, I was given a lot of the love I lost, back, quite fast. Now it’s up to me to just keep proving myself,” she added further.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently dashed to Delhi to begin shooting for Homi Adajani’s next ‘Muder Mubarak’.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Disagrees With Janhvi Kapoor On “Mujhe Ijjat Nahi Mila” Remark, Reacts “I Got That Very Early In My Career”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News