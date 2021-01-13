Varun Dhawan is known to be one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. His career graph has been an inspirational one. With films like Sui Dhaaga, October amongst others, the actor has multiple times proved his acting chops. He was last seen in David Dhawan directorial Coolie No 1. It is the fee that Varun charged for it that’s currently grabbing the eyeballs.

As most know, Coolie No 1 is the remake of the 1995 film. It starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead and is praised by masses till date. David Dhawan like Judwaa, revived this one too! He roped in son Varun opposite actress Sara Ali Khan to shoulder the film. Despite everything being planned right, the remake failed to impress the audiences. However, it did create a lot of records on the OTT.

Now, as per a recent report, Varun Dhawan has charged a whopping sum of 25 crores for Coolie No 1. Yes, you heard that right! With the film moving to Amazon Prime Video for its release, things only turned out more beneficial for the actor.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “Varun Dhawan has had a good career graph. With the past couple of films and an array of line-up in the pipeline, he’s in demand. But, there was a lot of anticipation from Coolie No 1. The film got a deal on Amazon Prime Video after theatres were shut down during the lockdown. With this film, the actor’s paycheck got bigger than ever. The actor was reportedly paid Rs 25 crores for Coolie No. 1. This has been his highest remuneration for any film so far.”

Just not that, David Dhawa’s remuneration has also been revealed. The director reportedly took home a sum of 15 crores for the project.

“Rohit Dhawan, who was the associate director of Coolie No 1, was paid Rs 7 crores. All in all, the Dhawan family raked in nearly Rs 50 crores for this project,” added the source.

Well, looks like it was all beneficial for the Dhawans and why not!

