The Kapil Sharma Show treats fans with smiles and laughter every weekend. We see celebrities gracing the show every weekend and making some big revelations. And to leave them in splits, ensemble cast including Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar amongst others come together. However, things seem to have turned upside down when Krushna Abhishek was mocked over his relationship with Govinda. Below are all the details you need.

Recently, Coolie No 1 cast graced the couch. Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania and others were in attendance. During a stint, Krushna and Kiku were supposed to play the iconic duo of Dharmendra and Sunny Deol from Dharamveer and Jeet.

The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed the duo crack up the guests with their character roles. During a sequence, Krushna Abhishek chided Kiku Sharda as a part of his sketch and said, “Chee Chee aise baat nahi karte.”

To this, Kiku Sharda replied, “Chi Chi to aapse baat nahi karte.” As Bollywood fans know, Govinda is famously known as ‘Chi Chi’ in Bollywood. Reportedly, this left Krushna Abhishek red-faced. But Kiku says it was not his intention!

Tellychakkar contacted Kiku to know his side of the story. The comedian quashed the rumours and clarified that it was nothing but a part of the script. He added, “I am genuinely fond of Krushna and don’t mean to hurt him in any way.”

Well, at least we’re glad that all is well and there’s no bittersweet bond here!

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek was seen skipping the episode when veteran actor Govinda graced The Kapil Sharma Show. He also came out in the open and confessed that it is difficult to perform comedy when the relationship between two people is strained.

