Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her next, Atrangi Re. The cast was recently in Agra for the shoot. From Christmas celebrations with Dhanush to Shayaari sessions with Akshay Kumar – the actress is often seen entertaining fans with BTS scenes.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Sara. The actress opened up about working with director Aanand L Rai. She also revealed how she bagged Atrangi Re and called it a ‘dream come true.’ But the highlight of the conversation remains her words for Khiladi Kumar.

Sara Ali Khan revealed that Akshay Kumar calls everyone on sets ‘Maalik.’ She revealed, “Akshay Sir is like very very senior. But jab unke saath set pe hote hai, and hum sab hasi mazak me sab saath rehte hai, toh pata nahi chalta hai ki wo itne senior hai. Mujhse leke, spotboy se leke, AD se director – sabko wo maalik bulate hai. Toh bohot acha lagta hai. (When you’re on sets with him and having fun, it never feels like he’s such a senior. Starting from me to the spot boy, the Ads and the director – he calls everybody Maalik (master). So, it feels really good.)”

Sara Ali Khan continued, “Matlab Akshay Kumar kisiko bhi maalik bulayega toh almost weird hai but he’s very caring, loving, giving. He’s such a huge huge star but he’s still behind the camera, giving me cues. It’s just amazing!”

Previously, we exclusively revealed to you about how Sara bagged Atrangi Re. “Aanand Ji reached out to me. He told me he would like me to do a film with him. He told me one line of the film actually. There was no script, no nothing just one-liner that he gave me. I just said, ‘If you really want me to be a part of this film, I would be more than happy. Let’s start today. That was about it,” she said.

