Nora Fatehi manages to grab eyeballs every now and then. However, this time it is not a film announcement or her moves. It’s something rather bizarre yet funny. The Bharat actress says she wants to get engaged or married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, once he’s old. Read on for all the scoop.

Kareena is pregnant with her second child. But that does not stop the beauty from staying away from her work commitments. She is hosting the latest season of What Women Want. The latest guest to make an appearance was Nora.

During the conversation, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen complimenting Nora Fatehi for her moves. She could be heard saying, “You have a fan in me too because I’ve never seen anyone kind of move like that. Both Saif and I, whenever we see your songs, we’re like ‘god, I don’t know how this woman just does it?’”

To this, Nora Fatehi thanked her and replied, “I am hoping that soon when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him.”

As expected, Kareena Kapoor Khan goes speechless for a while. She then says, “Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go.”

But that did not stop Nora as she continued, “It’s okay, I will wait.”

While the entire world wants Nora Fatehi, looks like the beauty has her eyes on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film stars Ajay Devgn in lead and was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release. However, owing to the current pandemic situation, the makers have decided to opt for a digital release.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India also stars Sonkashi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk.

