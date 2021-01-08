On Tuesday (January 5), director Ali Abbas Zafar shocked all his fans by revealing to the world that he is now a married man. He then shared pictures of his wife Alicia from their marriage ceremony a couple of days later, and we have to say, the duo makes a stunning couple together.

Advertisement

But did you know, Alicia was part of Salman Khan starrer that Ali directed? Well, scroll down, and you will know which film it is and who else featured alongside them.

Advertisement

In an interaction with ETimes, director Ali Abbas Zafar opened about his marriage to Alicia. Speaking about why he tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony, he said, “Mom and Dad had tested COVID positive, so I had to bring the marriage date ahead. They are growing old and wanted me to get married. Otherwise, the wedding was planned for 2022.”

Ali Abbas Zafar further added, “Alicia is an Iranian based in France. In fact, she’s born and brought up there. The shift was understandably not an easy decision for her at all. But I kept pursuing because I felt that she was the only one I wanted to start a family with. I introduced her to my mother on Christmas, 2020, and the marriage took place on January 3, 2021, at my Dehradun house.

He continued, “It was a very private affair. My brother who stays in London could not attend due to the pandemic but we ensured that he got to witness it online.”

Now talking about which Ali Abbas Zafar film Alicia featured in, it was the 2019 Salman Khan starrer Bharat. She featured in the song Slow Motion alongside Khan and Disha Patani. When asked if this was true, Ali said, “That’s right.”

During an interaction with DNA, Ali Abbas Zafar opened up about how he met Alicia during a work trip to France. The director said, “She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed.”

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra Moves Out Of Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sutaria’s Neighbourhood; Kiara Advani A Regular Visitor Now?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube