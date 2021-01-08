Sidharth Malhotra has been enjoying a lot of buzz for his professional as well as personal life. Yesterday, his new film titled Thank God was announced. The project also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead. But what’s currently grabbing eyeballs is him shifting his house. To begin with, he no longer stays near ex-girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

Tara and Sidharth made a lot of noise during Marjaavan. The couple was often spotted together apart from the promotion spree. Just not the film, even the post-promo song Masakali 2.0 grabbed a lot of eyeballs because of their pairing.

Fans know, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra were living nearby while they were secretly romancing. Now that the actor has moved on with Kiara Advani instead, it’s time to move on from the property too it seems.

Recent reports suggest that Sidharth Malhotra began house hunting last month in Bandra, near Pali Hill. He has now walked out of his ‘Anand House’ and shifted to the neighbourhood next to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

A report by Pinkvilla also claims that Kiara Advani is a regular visitor at the new house nearby Wilnomona 62B. It is the same apartment as that of Farhan Akhtar. The interesting part remains that Sidharth plans to not work on the interiors this time as he plans to continue using the same furniture as in his earlier house.

Recently, Sidharth and Kiara jetted off to the Maldives for New Year celebrations. The duo shared multiple glimpses of their getaway but refrained from sharing any pictures together. Netizens couldn’t help but even notice the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress wearing her beau’s yellow shirt in her bikini-clad picture.

Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, has moved on with Aadar Jain. She too celebrated the new year with her boyfriend at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house.

