As living life with COVID-19 around has become a new normal, Bollywood industry too is slowly coming back to track. In the past few days, we saw major updates on big-ticket releases coming in and now, Ajay Devgn also has joined the bandwagon. He has announced his new film titled ‘Thank God’.

Just a few moments ago, Ajay shared this news on Twitter. He’ll be seen alongside with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the film. It will be helmed by Indra Kumar with T-Series being one of the producers.

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Happy to announce my next film, #ThankGod – a slice of life comedy starring @SidMalhotra, @Rakulpreet & me. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9, the film is set to go on floors from 21st January 2021. Stay tuned!”

Thank God marks the third collaboration between Ajay Devgn and director Indra Kumar. They have earlier worked on Masti and Total Dhamaal. Also, after De De Pyaar De and MayDay, this will be the third time, Ajay working with Rakul Preet Singh. Something really to look forward!

Recently Ajay purchased the Hindi remake rights of 2019 Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura. He will produce the Hindi remake. The Telugu original was written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The film starred actors Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj, Satyadev Kancharana, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles. The Hindi remake backed by Ajay will reportedly star Abhay Deol and Karan Deol. It is not yet known whether Ajay Devgn will play a character in the film or not.

Meanwhile, the Tanhaji actor will be seen in MayDay alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakulpreet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. Another upcoming film of Ajay Devgn is Maidaan which will hit theatres on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra.

There’s a lot more in a kitty for Ajay Devgn fans!

