Another horror film is arriving to scare, but the first teaser is not messing with my brain so much that I could get scared! Starring Sameera Reddy, the film titled Chimni, seems to dive into another folklore! However, the mystery and the intrigue created by this glimpse are very flat and do not offer anything good or substantial to be excited about!

The film marks the comeback of Sameera Reddy, and to be fair to her comeback vehicle, she looks captivating on screen even in this brief appearance of 50 seconds! She looks ready to shed her old skin and embrace something new!

Rather than teasing the plotline, Chimni teaser creates a narrative, from a single scene. This should have been a winning strategy, but it fails in its purpose. I do not want anything more, despite a bhoot like figure preaching about human behavior and Sameera Reddy listens, walking closer to him in a Rajasthani/Haryanvi attire!

The teaser should have set a mood that suggests something dark and perhaps psychological is at play. But it only disappoints with the tease. There is almost no sense of the plot, the characters (beyond Sameera), or the overall tone. This abstractness makes me restless and not in a good way!

Horror films walk on a very thin line. Either it succeeds phenomenally or it surrenders disastrously. There is no middle ground! You are either scared or cringing. Chimni teaser is also no mixed bag. Hopefully, the trailer creates the intrigue in a better and more informed way! Till then, I am very tired of watching Strees fighting Bhoots on screen. In fact, a totally non-scary bhoot here! I need a break; we all need a break from this monotonous horror dump!

Directed by Gagan Puri, the film stars Sameera Reddy, Prachi Thakur, Saurabh Agnihotri, Aditya Kumar, Shardul Rana, and Preeti Chaudhary. Check out the teaser of Chimni here.

For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dhurandhar First Look Review: Ranveer Singh Warns ‘Bigaadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’ & His Inner Animal Makes Me Worried – Is The OG Beast Back?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News