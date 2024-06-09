Sameera Reddy was among the rare Bollywood stars who busted unrealistic beauty standards. But the journey wasn’t easy, as the actress was also pressurized to go under the knife. That included constant suggestions to get a b**b job done at the peak of her career. Scroll below to know the details!

Reddy made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. Some of her other renowned works include Race, Taxi Number 9211, Musafir, Tezz, and Ashok, among others. In a new interview, the actress even confessed to lying about her age and the truth behind ‘woke up like this’ captions on social media.

In an unfiltered Instagram post, Sameera Reddy shared that people now compliment her for looking comfortable in her skin. She may have been at the peak of her beauty and career during her late 20s, but according to her, there’s warmth and comfort in being 45. She was 40 when Google reported her age as 38, but she got it rectified because she was proud of aging. She confessed, “Interviews mein itna fenk fenk ke, Google picked up the wrong age.”

Regarding the pressure to undergo plastic surgery, Sameera Reddy revealed, “I can’t emphasise enough on the amount of pressure that was put on me to get a boob job at the top of my career. So many people kept saying, ‘Sameera, sab log kar rahe hain, aap kyun nahin’. But I didn’t want something like that inside me.”

Sameera Reddy does not believe in having that perfect 36-24-36 figure. She rather believes in flaunting her skin at its worst, showing her cellulite and weight gain.

She inspired all of us, who have some or the other insecurity as she concluded, “I wake up every day looking like crap, running behind my children. But I have the capacity to look amazing as a 45-year-old, and I own it. When you show your grey hair, your belly fat and your stretch marks, someone out there feels ‘there is somebody else like me’ and it takes away the pressure on them.”

On the personal front, Sameera Reddy married entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014. They are blessed with a son and a daughter.

