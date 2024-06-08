Imtiaz Ali directed Rockstar (2011) is a cult classic. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, the musical romantic drama did not perform as expected at the box office back in the day. But now that it has received its due credit, the re-release garners much hype and attracts footfalls at the theatres. Scroll below to know the collections added to the kitty so far!

Nargis Fakhri played the leading role alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. The ensemble cast included Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, and Shammi Kapoor. Made on a budget of 50 crores, Rockstar garnered 71 crores in its lifetime and was a losing affair at the box office.

As cine-goers know, there are currently few options available on the big screens. Owing to the same, Imtiaz Ali and the team decided to release their cult classic on limited screens across the country. Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri starrer has completed four weeks in the theatres and is witnessing impressive growth.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Rockstar made box office collections of 40 lakhs in its first week. The earnings surged to 70 lakhs in Week 2 and crossed the one crore mark, with 1.23 crores coming in the third week.

On the fourth Friday, the Imtiaz Ali directorial added another 18 lakhs to its kitty, taking the overall collections to 2.33 crores. This means the collections have grown with a notable 207.5% in the last four weeks. This week is yet to be concluded, so it is to be seen what more surprises the cult classic has in store for us.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office: Is Amongst Rajkummar Rao’s Top 5 Week One Openers, Srikanth Is Also On The List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News