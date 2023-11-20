Nargis Fakhri started her Bollywood journey with Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor in 2011, and fans were amazed by their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar is one of the most loved films of all time and fans revisit the movie to date. While Nargis was paired with many stars, her on-screen chemistry with Ranbir and Shahid Kapoor hogged the limelight.

In a recent interview, Nargis spoke up about being linked to Ranbir Kapoor and said that she used to go ‘insane’ with all the rumors. The actress also revealed that she was once linked to Shahid Kapoor and there was an article that claimed that she has moved into his apartment!

Nargis told Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, “I was linked with every other person in the film industry and it used to drive me insane. One time there was an article that said that I moved into Shahid Kapoor’s apartment and that my mom came down to meet him. People started messaging me, asking ‘Is your mom in town?’ And my mom never even came here. So, I had to get used to all of that.”

She recounted an incident where a reporter came to ask her some troubling questions and she lost it and gave a rude reply, which in turn made headlines!

The Rockstar actress further said that she felt people were rude to her when she started off but now she has learned that nobody cares what happens behind the camera and people are always judged on the final result.

Nargis’ tremendous performance in Rockstar landed her in many films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, and Housefull 3. Rockstar recently clocked in 12 years and Nargis wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram. Her note read, “12 years of Rockstar. Pretty crazy how time flies, but this film & everyone who worked on it will forever be in my heart. Heer will always be a part of me and so is the memories of Jordan. Once in a Life Time! Thank you @imtiazaliofficial & #ranbirkapoor.”

Be it the songs, the brilliant acting, or Ranbir Kapoor, Rockstar is a treat every time you watch it!

