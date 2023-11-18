The year 2023 has been a year of surprises at the Box Office. Right from Shah Rukh Khan making a much-deserving comeback with Pathaan’s success to him reclaiming his throne with Jawan’s monstrous numbers. Sunny Deol wrote a historical success to his name with Gadar 2’s roaring numbers. Now, in the upcoming month, Ranbir Kapoor seems ready to create a riot with Animal as well.

However, with this year’s box office victories, there is a common thread that might have gone unnoticed till it struck us all of a sudden! The magic of a relationship we rarely talk about, the father-son bond, that has been evident in almost all the box office success this year, barring a few.

The films that have impressed this year have a common ground – they all followed the ‘Papa’ trend dearly. Gadar 2 is a father-son story where Sunny Deol goes to Pakistan to search for his son. The film is the second most profitable film of the year. It churned out a 600% profit with a collection of 525.50 crore in its lifetime.

Co-incidentally, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 clashed at the box office with Gadar 2, and even it was a father-son story with Tripathi putting up a fight for his son, who has been shamed in society after his video trying to learn the tactics of self-pleasure in a school lavatory goes viral. The film was a hit after collecting 150 crore at the box office.

After these two came Shah Rukh Khan roaring “Bete ko haath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar” with Atlee’s Jawan. The film had SRK playing the father and the son. It earned 640.42 crore and was a rage. This father-son film was a hit as well!

Apart from these biggies, which had the main plot as the father-son theme, other box office successes this year also played the theme in subtlety but with a strong narrative in the storyline. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had a grandson trying hard to reunite his grandfather with the love of his life despite the grandmother existing, making for an intriguing storyline. Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra played the duo while the film very gently touched upon the bond between Dharmendra and his on-screen son! RARKPK collected 153.30 crore at the Box Office.

Even Kartik Aaryan’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha depicted a beautiful relationship between Kartik’s on-screen character and his father, played by Gajraj Rao! The film collected 80.35 crore and was successful.

Last in the line is the recently released 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, which has a beautiful arc about a father-son relationship turning into the essence of the story. Looking at this successful trend, it seems like Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Papa Meri Jaan’ narrative in the upcoming film Animal is undoubtedly going to rock the box office.

The gangster drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as the son and Anil Kapoor as the father, and looking at the promos, the audience already seems excited to see what their bond as a father and a son offers in the violent film.

Animal releases on December 1. If this ‘Papa’ magic that works at the box office this year works in favor of the film, then it is already on the way to bringing in great numbers!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

