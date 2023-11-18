Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is doing superb business at the Indian box office. The film is yet to complete a theatrical run of one week and has already hit the 200-crore mark. With this, it has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Ek Tha Tiger, which laid the foundation of YRF’s Spy Universe. Keep reading to know more!

Released in 2012, Ek Tha Tiger opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. It was a fresh change in Salman Khan’s filmography. While making the biggie, director Kabir Khan ensured he didn’t compromise with Salman’s larger-than-life persona while churning out a critically acclaimed spy film. All efforts yielded a blockbuster and cult, with a lifetime of 198 crores at the Indian box office.

Over the years, Ek Tha Tiger has gained a huge fan following, and with Tiger 3 being the third part of the franchise, expectations were sky-high. While the reviews and the audience feedback have been mixed, the film has managed to beat the first part in terms of box office collection in India.

In the first 6 days, Tiger 3 has earned a whopping 201.50 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office, and with this, it has gone past the lifetime of Ek Tha Tiger. It has emerged as the 4th highest-earning film in YRF’s Spy Universe. The first three positions are captured by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, and Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War, respectively.

Take a look at the performance of Spy Universe’s films (from highest collection to lowest collection):

Pathaan – 543.22 crores Tiger Zinda Hai- 339.16 crores War – 318 crores Tiger 3 – 201.50 crores (still running in theatres) Ek Tha Tiger – 198 crores

Meanwhile, Tiger3 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, and The Kashmir Files at the worldwide box office in 6 days. Also, with the entry in the 200 crore club at the Indian box office, Emraan Hashmi has witnessed a hike in Koimoi’s Star Ranking, aka Stars’ Box Office Power Index. With 200 points, the actor has surpassed Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Siddharth Malhotra. To know more about it, To visit the ‘Star Ranking,’ click here!

