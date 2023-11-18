Spy Universe’s Tiger 3 is doing really well at the Indian box office, and as the official update of day 6, the film has entered the 200 crore club. This is a huge achievement, and more numbers will flow in during this weekend. With such glory, Emraan Hashmi has made some personal gains as he has witnessed a jump in Star Ranking, and below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

In a couple of days, Tiger 3 had entered the 100 crore club, leading to Emraan Hashmi’s smashing debut in Star Ranking with 100 points. Now, with the film’s entry in the 200 crore club, the actor has been credited with 200 points, leading to his hike in the points table and helping him to get placed at the 21st spot below Vicky Kaushal.

In the meantime, Emraan Hashmi has surpassed the points of Allu Arjun, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and Kartik Aaryan. Emraan share is in a tie with Vicky Kaushal, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, but still, he has been placed below them because the current collection of Tiger 3 (201.50 crores) is lower than the collection of Vicky’s Uri: The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores) and Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR’s Hindi version (277 crores).

As Tiger 3 will also be making the entry in the 300 crore club in the next few days, Emraan Hashmi will be surpassing all aforementioned actors in Star Ranking. To visit the ‘Star Ranking’, click here!

Meanwhile, after the entry into the 200 crore club, Tiger 3 is aiming to score huge today. In advance booking for Saturday, the film has amassed 4 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) by selling tickets over 1.60 lakh. Over-the-counter ticket sales will further boost the numbers during evening and night shows.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

