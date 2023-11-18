Prabhas is all set to make a huge comeback with his upcoming magnum opus, Salaar. The film is scheduled to release ahead of the Christmas vacation and is expected to do blockbuster business at the box office. While the countdown has already started for the release, we have heard about some crackling numbers that have been garnered by selling theatrical rights. Keep reading to know more!

After the debacle of Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, Prabhas is looking to bounce back in the number game. The actor is known for fetching big openings for his films, but the content has not been up to the mark. This time, with KGF director Prashanth Neel handling him, fans are hoping that their beloved start will make a historic comeback.

Salaar has garnered huge pre-release buzz due to its clash talks with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. While the competition is very strong, the film is enjoying big deals. As per the report in Track Tollywood, it is learned that theatrical rights of the biggie have been sold for the South Indian states, and the numbers that have been fetched are impressive.

Reportedly, Salaar’s theatrical rights in the Nizam region have been sold at 65 crores, while the Ceded region’s rights are valued at over 27 crores. Speaking about Telugu states as a whole, the theatrical rights of the Prabhas starrer have been valued at around 165 crores. It’s a huge amount, however, much less than what Adipurush had fetched.

Reportedly, Adipurush‘s theatrical rights in Telugu states were locked at 185 crores, and as the film turned out to be a huge disaster at the Indian box office, the distributors might have decided not to go overboard this time.

It is also learned that theatrical rights in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have been valued at around 75 crores, taking the overall pre-release business of the South Indian states at around 240 crores.

Meanwhile, Salaar is scheduled to release on 22nd December 2023, and the trailer will be out on 1st December at 7:19 pm.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection (Worldwide): With Around 330 Crores In 6 Days, Salman Khan Starrer Beats His Own Ek Tha Tiger & Bharat, Aims Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang & SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi) Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News