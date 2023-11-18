Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 isn’t performing like the beast it was expected to be at the box office. The film is still maintaining a decent pace, but since Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol have spoiled the number game this year with their monsters Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2, Tiger threequel has definitely turned out to be an ‘underwhelmer’.

The threequel, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third film in the Tiger Spy World, which has expanded to a Spy Universe with ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Kabir’ Hrithik Roshan from War making their entries as Spy for the Indian Government, all of them on important missions. Now, as Spy Avinash Rathore, aka Tiger, in the third part of the Tiger series, goes on another mission along with his wife Zoya, a former Pakistani spy, the film was expected to roar at the Box Office.

However, in six days, Tiger 3 has managed to earn an estimated collection of 330 crore gross, beating a set of mid-range films, which have collected 300 – 330 crore globally. This includes Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz (311.27 crore), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crore).

With 330 crore gross, Tiger 3 has surpassed the first Tiger film, Ek Tha Tiger‘s worldwide box office collection (lifetime). Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film actually weaved the idea of a Spy World and collected 320 crore worldwide in 2012. Tiger threequel has also crossed the worldwide lifetime collection of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which collected 326.95 crore.

Salman Khan also surpassed Bharat, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which starred Katrina Kaif. The film depicts the journey of a man who survived through the partition of India, and a heartbreaking past has haunted his life over the years. His father and sister were separated during the India – Pakistan riots as they boarded a train to India together from Pakistan. Bharat collected 323.03 crore worldwide.

Now, as Salman Khan gears up to cross the 350 crore mark worldwide, Tiger 3 will aim some other set of biggies, which will include Hrithik Roshan‘s Bang Bang, which collected 340 crore worldwide, and SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which collected 342.12 crore in Hindi.

